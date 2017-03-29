Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
31 seconds ago Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills
38 minutes ago Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession
7 hours ago European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law
Russia
Medvedev is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future
Russia
Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession
Russia
European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law
Russia
New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
31 seconds ago Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills
38 minutes ago Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession
7 hours ago European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

March 29, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: 19:27

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

March 29, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: 19:27

Russian energy giant Gazprom has refused to name and shame regional governments for falling behind on their gas bills.

Previous press releases by the company had turned the spotlight on authorities who refused to pay up.

Gazprom's last debt report in 2016 slammed local governments in Russia's North Caucasus, reporting that officials in the region owed more than 48 billion rubles ($845 million) — more than 80 percent of all money owned to the company across Russia as a whole.

This year, the company took a less-confrontational approach, declining to name its main debtors despite a rise in outstanding payments. "Overdue payments remain an urgent problem,” the company said in a press release. “In 2016, it grew by about 6 percent, amounting to 161 billion rubles ($2.84 billion) as of January 1, 2017.”

Some have seen the change as part of a bid to appease Chechen leader Kadyrov after he locked horns with the energy company last month.

Read More: Rosneft to Sell Local Oil Assets to Chechnya

Kadyrov, whose government forms a vital part of Russia's North Caucasus region, accused Gazprom of using "worn out" equipment. He said that the company's “bad management” forced the Chechen people to live in “19th century conditions."

“People pay for light, for gas, but the money just doesn't get there,” Kadyrov said.

The Chechen government has long waged a campaign to see local energy assets handed over to Kadyrov's safekeeping.

The Kommersant newspaper reported in February that Russian oil giant Rosneft could sell its assets to the Chechen republic in a multi-billion dollar deal.

The Chechen government also took control of property belonging to Chechenneftekhimprom — the state-owned company that controls the republic's oil-refining and petrochemical industry — in December 2015 after repeated requests to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Related
Business
Rosneft to Sell Local Oil Assets to Chechnya
Business
Britain Liquidates Russian Oil Companies' Fraudulent 'Clones'
Russia
Six Russian National Guard Soldiers Killed During Attack in Chechnya

Medvedev is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

8 minutes ago

For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now the face of state corruption. He is unlikely to keep his post after Putin’s re-election in March 2018.

38 minutes ago

Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession

7 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

8 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

8 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

8 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

15 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

38 minutes ago

Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession

7 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

8 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

38 minutes ago

Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession

7 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

8 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

The city Cherepovets has just opened “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

The city Cherepovets has just opened “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

The city Cherepovets has just opened “Reserve,” a “military-patriotic club” that caters to youngsters just out of daycare.

Gig

Adam Lane Trio. A Single Performance in Moscow

Wed. Mar. 29 Fri. Apr. 14
Dom
07:00 p.m.

Adam Lane (double bass), Nick Lyons (saxophone) and Vijay Anderson (drums) play new jazz. Read more

Read more

38 minutes ago

Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession

7 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

8 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

8 hours ago
By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure

By Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov
8 hours ago

Western politicians from marginal parties may help Putin score points at home, but the international community clearly rejects a Russian Crimea.

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption

2 days, 8 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

8 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

8 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

15 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

1 hour ago

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

1 hour ago

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

1 hour ago

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

1 hour ago

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

1 hour ago

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

1 hour ago

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

4 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

Coffee & Books Take a br

see more

4 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

Coffee & Books Take a br

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th ...

4 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

Coffee & Books Take a br

New issue — 6 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
1 day ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
1 day ago

The shocking assassination of Russian politician-turned-pariah Denis Voronenkov last week has sharpened fears among the Russian diaspora of Moscow’s inclination toward vendetta.

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

1 day ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

1 day ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

1 day ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

1 day ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

Wed. Mar. 29

More events
Blaue Blume and Nikola Melnikov Gig
Split Cinema
42nd Russian Antiquarian Salon Exhibition
Lil Peep Gig
Triumph of Jazz Festival. Chris Potter Quartet Gig
Trespass Against Us Cinema

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

1 day ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

1 day ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac’s Cathedral

1 day ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption

1 day ago

Refugees Trapped in Russian Airport Win Compensation Payout

8 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

8 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

15 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

1 day ago
It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor of the late maestro’s 90th ...

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

1 day ago
Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

1 day ago
It’s Mstislav Rostropovich Meets Vladimir Lenin Week on Moscow TV, with performance, documentary and feature films in honor ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Facing the Future: Art in Europe 1945-1968

European post-war art and culture retrospective

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to May. 21

This exhibition from major European museums features works by Marc Сhagall, Alexander Deyneka, Pablo Picasso, Yves Klein, Lucio Fontana, Jean Dubuffet, Lucian Freud, Gerhard Richter, Fernand Leger, Jean Fautrier, Otto Dix, Alina Shaposhnikov, Armando, Otto Muehl, Georg Baselitz, Tadeusz Kantor and others. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Russians often claim that Moscow and St. Petersburg are intellectual bubbles, but theater director Alessandra Giuntini’s ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Sberbank to Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary Amid Sanctions

Russia’s largest state-owned bank is set to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary weeks after being hit with ...

Most Read

Medvedev is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

Moscow: News and Openings

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+