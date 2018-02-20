News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 20 2018 - 16:02

'Gays for Putin' Schedule Rally in Support of Russian President

Jason / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

A group calling itself “Gays for Putin!” has announced plans to hold a rally in support of the Russian president’s re-election bid next month. 

The group asked St. Petersburg authorities for permission to hold the rally in St. Petersburg on March 3 and said that they expected to draw around 600 gay Putin supporters. The initiative comes days after a homophobic campaign ad warned Russians of the unintended consequences of failing to vote in the elections on March 18.

Read More
Read more: Russians Threatened With Conscription and Gay Homestays in Presidential Campaign Ad

In their tongue-in-cheek statement, the organizers said they wished to express the “all-around” support of Russia’s gay community for Vladimir Putin. 

“We decided to express the impetus of the gay community by openly supporting Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate," the group said in a statement published online on Tuesday. 

After submitting their request for the rally, members of the group reportedly attended a church service at the nearby Smolny Cathedral “to pray for the success of the good endeavor.” 

They promised to use the rally to praise Putin for “signing laws that strengthen the moral foundations of Russian society” and for “awarding distinguished gays in Russia with orders and medals.” 

Under Grudinin, Russia’s Communist Party Gets a Capitalist Makeover
News
Jan. 26 2018
Under Grudinin, Russia’s Communist Party Gets a Capitalist Makeover
Navalny’s Campaign Foundation Disbanded by Court Order
News
Jan. 22 2018
Navalny’s Campaign Foundation Disbanded by Court Order
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 23 2018
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)

Latest news

Mueller Charges Oligarch German Khan's Son-in-Law in Russia Probe
News
Feb. 20 2018
Mueller Charges Oligarch German Khan's Son-in-Law in Russia Probe
First Ever Russian Curling Medal Could be Stripped After Doping Allegations
News
Feb. 20 2018
First Ever Russian Curling Medal Could be Stripped After Doping Allegations
Russia Becomes Ukraine's Biggest Trading Partner in 2017
News
Feb. 20 2018
Russia Becomes Ukraine's Biggest Trading Partner in 2017

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox