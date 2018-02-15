Gay Uzbek Journalist Ali Feruz Flees Russia

A gay Uzbek journalist working for one of Russia’s last independent newspapers has left for Germany after a Moscow court allowed him to travel to any country outside his native Uzbekistan.

The court's decision last weekend overruled previous orders forcing Novaya Gazeta journalist Ali Feruz’s deportation to Uzbekistan, where his supporters say he risks persecution and torture. The journalist was detained outside the newspaper’s offices in August last year for violating migration laws.

The Mediazona news website cited Novaya Gazeta managing editor Olga Bobrova on Thursday as saying that Feruz’s plane took off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.