Gas Delivery Startups Hit Russian Market

City dwellers in Russia can now add gas to their online shopping, as two startups offer fuel delivery direct to a parked car.

Such services are already available in North America and Europe, but may have special appeal in Russia given the country's particularly harsh winters.

Toplivo v Bak, which translates as "Fuel to the Tank", and another company called Pump will come and fill up a car's fuel tank at the curbside on receipt of an order via a smartphone app — even if the owner is not there.

The services are available in four cities — Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Krasnodar.

The companies are riding the trend for on-demand delivery of goods pioneered by U.S. companies such as Uber and Amazon via smartphone technology, which is taking off in Russian cities.

"You can call it 'Uberization,'" said Alina Kovalevich, general director of Toplivo v Bak. "We see it with taxis and food delivery, in various sectors."

If a registered user of one of the services is running low on fuel, they tap an order into their smartphone which transmits the location of their vehicle.