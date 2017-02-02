Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

A 28-year-old man has been accused of dealing drugs from a kindergarten in the Russian city of Yaroslavl.

The man, who lives in the neighboring city of Kostroma, targeted the school along with several accomplices. One of the gang members worked in the school building.



The gang packaged doses of mephedrone in the kindergarten before delivering them in dead drops around the city.



The man now stands charged with drug trafficking on a large scale, the local prosecutor's office said.

If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison.