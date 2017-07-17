Russia
Where to Watch 'Game of Thrones' on Moscow's Big Screens

July 17, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:54

Where to Watch 'Game of Thrones' on Moscow's Big Screens

July 17, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:54
Actress Lena Headey plays Cersei Lannister, who ended season six with a bang. Helen Sloan/HBO

Russians, like their fellow fantasy fans around the world, have been waiting with bated breath for the seventh season premiere of the “Game of Thrones” television series. 

For months television stations have been running through the series to bring viewers up to speed. On Monday it will air on television, a mere day after its premiere in the U.S., and on Monday night — or rather Tuesday very early in the morning — it will air in a metro station for an audience of lucky lottery winners.

If your Moscow home television is the epitome of “small-screen” and you didn’t win a ticket to the metro show,  don’t despair. You can see the premiere on Tuesday evening on the really big screen at every one of KaroFilm’s 14 Moscow venues. 

Most of the shows begin around 8 p.m. In some theaters the show will be in large format 2-D or 3-D, or shown in VIP and luxury halls.  All of the screenings will be dubbed in Russian, so if your language skills are weak, watch in English on Monday and come to see the dragons on Tuesday.

To purchase your ticket ahead of time (recommended), go to karofilm.ru and click on the movie image for a list of theaters and times. Note that this film is rated 18+.

