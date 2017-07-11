Russia
Game of Thrones' Winter Is Coming, But Which Metro Stop Is It Getting Off At?
1 hour ago Russia and Saudi Arabia Agree $3.5 Bln Arms Deal
3 hours ago Russian Officials Request Jail Term for Navalny
July 11, 2017
— Update: 19:33

July 11, 2017 — 19:32
— Update: 19:33
Game of Thrones

With constant downpours and disappointing temperatures, no one needs to tell Muscovites “winter is coming.”

But here’s some comfort  — the first episode of the seventh season of the hit series “Game of Thrones” is set to be screened inside the Moscow metro on July 17, it said on social media.

“For the first time in history, a series’ premier will take place underground,” the announcement says. “That night the unique event will transport [viewers] to Westeros, where they can be among the first to watch the first episode of the new season on the big screen.”

The department has said the event will feature actors dressed as White Walkers and a replica of the infamous Iron Throne with, playing in the background, the series’ famous soundtrack.  

Tickets for the event will be distributed on its social media pages, the metro said.

The event is a part of the Moscow cultural project “Night in the Metro,” which sees Moscow metro’s stations transformed into temporary museum spaces.

(The name of the specific station has not yet been revealed. But we’re betting on Okhotny Ryad, or “Hunter’s Row,” station. )

