Ever Seen a Full Circle Rainbow? Here’s One Shot From St. Petersburg’s Lakhta Center

A video of a full circle rainbow shot from the heights of the Lakhta Center construction project has been posted to YouTube.

The Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg is expected to be the tallest building in Europe upon completion.

Arguably even more impressive, however, is the rainbow captured on camera by the skyscraper’s construction workers from the cabin of a crane.

Such a sight is a rare occurrence and is often only captured from airplanes.

The description of the video reads: "From the highest point of the Lakhta Center skyscraper you can see not only the panoramas of St. Petersburg, but also interesting effects unimaginable to inhabitants down below."

"Currently, this view is accessible from the cockpit of the tower crane used in the construction of the skyscraper, but visitors of the Lakhta 360 viewing platform, which will open on the highest floor of the skyscraper, will soon be able to witness such an amazing rainbow for themselves.”