Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
13 minutes ago Facing Scrutiny for FSB Ties, Kaspersky Lab Offers Free Antivirus to the World
34 minutes ago Ever Seen a Full Circle Rainbow? Here’s One Shot From St. Petersburg’s Lakhta Center
1 hour ago U.S. Declassifies Interviews With KGB Officer on JFK Assassin
Meanwhile…
Russian Farmers Build Straw 'Zenit' Stadium to Challenge World Cup Corruption
Meanwhile…
Priest Discloses Mystery Over 'Lady in Red' in Putin’s Limousine
Meanwhile…
Before You Take Up Russian Citizenship, You Need to Take This Oath
Meanwhile…
Attempt to Increase Pay for Public Servants Ends in Double Salary for Siberian Deputies
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Ever Seen a Full Circle Rainbow? Here’s One Shot From St. Petersburg’s Lakhta Center

July 26, 2017 — 12:44
— Update: 12:47

Ever Seen a Full Circle Rainbow? Here’s One Shot From St. Petersburg’s Lakhta Center

July 26, 2017 — 12:44
— Update: 12:47
A full circle rainbow

A video of a full circle rainbow shot from the heights of the Lakhta Center construction project has been posted to YouTube.

The Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg is expected to be the tallest building in Europe upon completion.

Arguably even more impressive, however, is the rainbow captured on camera by the skyscraper’s construction workers from the cabin of a crane.

Such a sight is a rare occurrence and is often only captured from airplanes.

The description of the video reads: "From the highest point of the Lakhta Center skyscraper you can see not only the panoramas of St. Petersburg, but also interesting effects unimaginable to inhabitants down below."

"Currently, this view is accessible from the cockpit of the tower crane used in the construction of the skyscraper, but visitors of the Lakhta 360 viewing platform, which will open on the highest floor of the skyscraper, will soon be able to witness such an amazing rainbow for themselves.”

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+