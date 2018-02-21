FSB Targets St. Petersburg Maly Drama Theater Employees For Fraud

Russian authorities have accused employees at St. Petersburg’s Maly Drama Theater (MDT) of embezzling state funds earmarked for the construction of a new stage.

Last year, Moscow director Kirill Serebrennikov was placed under house arrest on charges of embezzling state funds earmarked for his theater in a case his supporters dismiss as politically motivated. Authorities denied Serebrennikov's requests to see his mother on her deathbed this week.