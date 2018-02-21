FSB Targets St. Petersburg Maly Drama Theater Employees For Fraud
St. Petersburg Maly Drama Theater
Yuri Bekinsky / TASS
Russian authorities have accused employees at St. Petersburg’s Maly Drama Theater (MDT) of embezzling state funds earmarked for the construction of a new stage.
Last year, Moscow director Kirill Serebrennikov was placed under house arrest on charges of embezzling state funds earmarked for his theater in a case his supporters dismiss as politically motivated. Authorities denied Serebrennikov's requests to see his mother on her deathbed this week.
Russia’s Federal Security Services (FSB) detained a group of MDT employees on suspicion of embezzling more than 45 million rubles ($793,000) allocated for a new stage design, Interfax reported on Wednesday.
Construction of the seven-floor 675-capacity stage with underground parking and a budget of 2 billion rubles ($35.3 million) was set to wrap up by late 2019, according to Interfax.
Lev Dodin, the theater’s artistic director since 2003, has not been named as a suspect in the investigation at this time.