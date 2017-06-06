Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

Russia
June 6, 2017 — 12:00
June 6, 2017 — 12:00
RIA Novosti archive

The headquarters of the Church of Scientology in St. Petersburg has been raided by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on June 6 according to the MediaZona news site. The security services accused the Church of extremism, inciting hatred, and operating an illegal business. 

The charges for operating an illegal business reportedly stem from the Church's sale of pamphlets to parishioners. 

The Church of Scientology headquarters in St. Petersburg was last raided in June 2016. 

10 Arrested in Saint Petersburg as Police Search Scientology Churches

The Church was also ordered to "liquidate" itself in 2015 on the grounds that the Church's name is trademarked in the United States and therefore not a religious organisation RIA Novosti reported.

Scientology is a belief system created by American science-fiction author L. Ron Hubbard in 1954.

Believers are encouraged to dedicate themselves fully to the Church, which has been condemned by some as a cult. Scientologists believe in reincarnation, as well as in the ability to access memories from their “past lives.”

Charges of extremism and inciting hatred have also been raised against Jehovah's Witnesses this year. 

The Wars of the Future: Russian Defense Ministry's New Modernization Plan

