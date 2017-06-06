Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

The headquarters of the Church of Scientology in St. Petersburg has been raided by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on June 6 according to the MediaZona news site. The security services accused the Church of extremism, inciting hatred, and operating an illegal business.

The charges for operating an illegal business reportedly stem from the Church's sale of pamphlets to parishioners.

The Church of Scientology headquarters in St. Petersburg was last raided in June 2016.