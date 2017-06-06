Church of Scientology Raided by Russian Security Forces (Again)

Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence
23 hours ago
The former director of Moscow's State Library of Ukrainian Literature has been given a four-year suspended sentence for distributing extremist materials and embezzlement.
Roman Viktyuk’s updated version of Shakespeare’s tragedy. Read more
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow
4 days agoDeadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
Kirill Sereberennikov stages Rudolf Nureyev’s biopic at Bolshoi.
This ballet about the legendary dancer and choreographer Rudolf Nureyev is his biopic from the 1960s to the 1990s. Libretto, scenography, and staging by Kirill Sereberennikov, music by Ilya Demutsky, choreography by Yury Posokhov. Read more