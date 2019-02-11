FSB Officer Beaten in Moscow, Reports Say

A Federal Security Service (FSB) officer on duty was reportedly assaulted in central Moscow over the weekend after an attack on his service vehicle.

FSB lieutenant general Oleg Budagotsky was inside his squad car on Sunday when unknown assailants threw a bottle at the window, the RBC news website reported Monday.

Budagotsky was then beaten up by an unknown number of attackers, two police sources told the outlet.

News reports said Budagotsky received minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The attack has not been officially confirmed.