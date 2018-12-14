'FSB Gang' Member Confesses to String of Murders in Siberia, Media Reports

A former Federal Security Service (FSB) officer has confessed to being part of a criminal group of security agents accused of contract killings, armed robberies and kidnappings, the Znak news website reported Thursday from a court in Yekaterinburg.

According to court proceedings cited by Znak, a gang of active and former FSB servicemen was involved in organized criminal activities in the Siberian region of Tyumen between 2008 and 2016. Members of the group were reportedly detained last year and accused of at least seven murders, including contract killings and the murder of migrant workers and a taxi driver, among 13 other crimes. Their arrest reportedly led to the firing of the head of the FSB in Tyumen, Vadim Pyatiletov.