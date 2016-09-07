Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church

2 hours ago
Police in the Siberian republic of Buryatia have detained two protesters for placards mocking Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. A small number of protesters formed a picket outside Buryat State University in the city of ...
3 hours agoMuchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.
4 hours agoEarly Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding
2 hours agoSiberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill