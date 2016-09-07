Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
39 minutes ago Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church
1 hour ago Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
1 hour ago EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
Russia
Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
Russia
Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev
Russia
Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges
Russia
Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church

Sep. 07 2016 — 16:50
— Update: 17:28

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church

Sep. 07 2016 — 16:50
— Update: 17:28

Officers from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained the head of the Russian Orthodox Autononous Church, the Portal-Credo news website reported Wednesday.

Church leader Metropolitan Feodor and bishops from the Tula and Bryansk region were interrogated without the presence of a lawyer, the website said.

The FSB said that the detention was linked to videos and publications by the ROAC about the “corruption of Russian courts.” The FSB is investigating the material for “signs of extremism,” Portal-Credo reported.

The ROAC is a branch of Orthodoxy in conflict with the Moscow Patriarchy of the Russian Orthodox Church, whose sacraments they deem invalid. 

The Moscow Patriarchy took over 11 parishes from the ROAC in Suzdal in 2009, and took two relics from a ROAC cathedral by force in March 2015.

Related
Russia
Russia vs. Scientology: Kremlin Cracks Down on Controversial Church
Russia
Russians Becoming More Disillusioned With Church - Report
Business
Orthodox Church Receives Majority of Russian Government Grants
Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev

2 hours ago

Police in the Siberian republic of Buryatia have detained two protesters for placards mocking Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. A small number of protesters formed a picket outside Buryat State University in the city of ...

1 hour ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes

1 hour ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

2 hours ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

2 hours ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

3 hours ago

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

4 hours ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sport and Decapitated Goats: Let the Nomadic Games Begin

A sporting tournament hosted in Kyrgyzstan is giving Russia and the United States a chance to practice sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and a version of polo ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes

1 hour ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

2 hours ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

1 hour ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes

1 hour ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

2 hours ago

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges
4 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
4 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

45 minutes ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

45 minutes ago

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil ...

45 minutes ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

45 minutes ago

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil war.

45 minutes ago

Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?

45 minutes ago

After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. Karimov’s death has cast the country into uncertainty; analysts have predicted a surge of Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic and regional disputes, confrontation between political clans, and even civil war.
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
2 days, 6 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

2 hours ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

3 hours ago

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

4 hours ago

Russian Security Services Forced to Reveal Home Searches

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.

see more

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your ...

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The ...

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free concerts and frivolity to enjoy. Just make sure you get a ticket to your gig or to the festival well in advance to enjoy the music and avoid having to fight your way through the hoards.

New issue — 6 days ago

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

1 day ago

1 day ago

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen ...

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Hankering for spicy ramen on-the-go, a big meaty burger or a hidden gem in the center where you can relax with friends over a cocktail or two? Look no further than our roundup of everything that's new and delicious in Moscow.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Hankering for spicy ramen on-the-go, a big meaty burger or a hidden gem in the center where you can relax with friends over a cocktail or two? Look no further than our roundup of everything that's new and delicious in Moscow.

4 hours ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding
Residents in Russia's Far-Eastern region of Primorskiy are to vote early in next week's State Duma elections due ...

5 hours ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial
The offices of human rights group Memorial have been raided by Russian authorities, the organization announced on social ...

4 hours ago

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding
Residents in Russia's Far-Eastern region of Primorskiy are to vote early in next week's State Duma elections due ...

5 hours ago

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial
The offices of human rights group Memorial have been raided by Russian authorities, the organization announced on social ...

2 hours ago

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill
A river in Russia’s far northern city of Norilsk has turned a shocking bloodred following an industrial accident, ...

3 hours ago

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump
One of Russia's most famous pop stars, Filipp Kirkorov, has given his support to U.S. Republican presidential candidate ...
4 days ago
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
4 days ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure ...

7 hours ago

Ukraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup

21 hours ago

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

22 hours ago

Russian Security Services Say ‘Spy Pen’ Found in Pokemon Go Player's Home

23 hours ago

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise

1 day ago

Gazprom Invites Chinese Company to Drill for Arctic Oil

1 day ago

Putin Pays Tribute to Islam Karimov in Uzbekistan
Too Satirical to Release on Bail
1 day ago
A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, ...
Too Satirical to Release on Bail
1 day ago
A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video ...
Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?
1 day ago
Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the ...

Most Read

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

Ukraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup

A Ban on Offending Russia's Veterans

Finnish Doctor Sheds Light on Uzbek Leader's Demise
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+