Russia’s FSB Says It Detained a Ukrainian Agent in Crimea

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday it detained a Ukrainian security agent during an attempt to attack electricity infrastructure in Crimea.
The Ukrainian National Security Service (SBU) official, identified as Gennady Limeshko, was detained on Aug. 12 as he attempted to disrupt electricity supplies to the Crimean city of Sudak and surrounding towns, the FSB's press service said.
The SBU agent was planning several “subversive acts” on Crimean infrastructure as well as acts of arson, the agency said.
The FSB has made similar allegations of sabotage by Ukraine in Crimea before. Kiev has dismissed the reports as fabrications.
In recent weeks, Russia’s Energy Ministry has begun enforcing temporary blackouts in Crimea, reportedly to prevent overloading the region’s energy supply system during the summer heat wave.
Russian media published a video supposedly showing the detainment. The Moscow Times could not confirm the authenticity of the video.