News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
6 hours ago HRW Declares 2017 ‘Dark Year’ for Independent Voices in Russia
6 hours ago Zenit St. Petersburg Named Europe’s Most Profitable Club in 2016
7 hours ago Russia Taking Wheat Crown Recalls Communist-Era Dominance
News
HRW Declares 2017 ‘Dark Year’ for Independent Voices in Russia
News
Zenit St. Petersburg Named Europe’s Most Profitable Club in 2016
News
Russia Taking Wheat Crown Recalls Communist-Era Dominance
News
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says Human Rights Work ‘Won’t Fly’ in His Region
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

FSB Arrests Russian Police Chief In Sting Operation, Accomplice Flees in Car Chase

Jan 18, 2018 — 12:54
— Update: 12:54

FSB Arrests Russian Police Chief In Sting Operation, Accomplice Flees in Car Chase

Jan 18, 2018 — 12:54
— Update: 12:54
Vitaly Nevar / TASS

An anti-extremism police chief in St. Petersburg was arrested after reportedly accepting a 1 million ruble ($17,600) bribe on Tuesday, while his accomplice fled in a dramatic car chase from FSB agents.

Lieutenant colonel Eduard Tugushev is the intelligence chief of the "Center E" police unit in St. Petersburg, a highly secretive branch of the Interior Ministry. The counter-extremism unit is infamous for targeting opposition and human rights activists on extremism charges.

Read more: Russian Media NGO Pays Biggest Fine So Far Under Foreign Agent Law

Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives arrested lieutenant colonel Tugushev in a sting operation after he accepted a bundle of counterfeit cash, the St. Petersburg-based Fontanka.ru news website reported on Wednesday.

Tugushev’s partner, a 37-year-old police major whose first name was given as Sasha, fled by car, crashed into a barrier after an extended chase and disappeared into the woods. He reportedly made off with the counterfeit 1 million rubles that FSB agents used to stage the sting operation. 

The two police officers are suspected of soliciting the bribe to help a September 2017 carjacking suspect avoid criminal prosecution, Fontanka reported

Authorities have opened a bribery case and have placed Tugushev under arrest for two days. 

The Investigative Committee has called for Tugushev’s partner to turn himself in voluntarily, according to Fontanka. 

“Otherwise, he’ll be put on the wanted list. That’s shameful and will let down his superiors,” the unnamed source in the committee told the outlet.

Related
News
Russia To Grant Police Access to Bank Customers’ Biometric Data
News
Russia’s FSB Arrests Norwegian Suspected of Espionage
News
Pussy Riot Activist Detained Outside FSB Building Over 'Butchers' Banner
News
Head of FSB Defends Purges, Denounces Traitors on Cheka Anniversary
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+