Nov. 22 2018 - 19:11

Podcast: A Close Call at Interpol. And How EU Pears Dodge Russian Sanctions

"From Russia With News" is a news and analysis podcast produced by Moscow Times journalists.

This week on the program, outspoken Kremlin critic Bill Browder describes his last-minute campaign to stop a Russian general from becoming the president of Interpol. Dutch journalist Tom Vennink tells us how pears from Belgium and the Netherlands circumvent a Russian import ban to end up on supermarket shelves in Moscow.

Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or hereSoon also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other audio platforms.

