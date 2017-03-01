Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
41 seconds ago Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro
1 hour ago Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'
15 hours ago Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day
Moscow
Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day
Moscow
Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered
Moscow
Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million
Moscow
Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
41 seconds ago Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro
1 hour ago Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'
15 hours ago Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

March 1, 2017 — 11:33
— Update: 11:33

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

March 1, 2017 — 11:33
— Update: 11:33

The Moscow metro has unveiled its latest scheme to help tired commuters battle the nine to five: a friendly robot helper.

Metrosha the Robot will meet and greet passengers in metro stations throughout the capital on public holidays and during other special occasions.

With LED eyes and an interactive touch-screen embedded into his chest, the metro's latest employee can respond to simple questions and recognize faces.

Metrosha was field-tested over the New Year holidays, and has now been approved for general use.

Staff hope that the robot will “lift passengers' spirits,” the Moscow metro said in a statement.

Read More: Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants
Related
Russia
The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof
Moscow
Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day
Meanwhile…
The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

14 hours ago

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

1 hour ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

15 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

15 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

16 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

17 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

19 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

1 hour ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

15 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

15 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

1 hour ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

15 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

15 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

15 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

15 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

5 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
5 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Print edition — 13 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Looking For Lenin

18 hours ago
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. To mark the occasion, The Moscow Times gives you renderings of the Russian revolutionary ...

16 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

17 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

19 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

see more

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two ...

4 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel ...

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

New issue — 13 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
6 days ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
6 days ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

19 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

20 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

21 hours ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

23 hours ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

23 hours ago

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic

1 day ago

Russia Predicts 2% GDP Growth in 2017

Wed. Mar. 01

More events
The Price Theater
Paterson Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

19 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

20 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

21 hours ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

23 hours ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

23 hours ago

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic

1 day ago

Russia Predicts 2% GDP Growth in 2017

16 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

17 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

19 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

4 days ago
Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel ...

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

5 days ago
Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz ...

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

4 days ago
Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

5 days ago

5 days ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers ...

6 days ago

6 days ago

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of ...

Most Read

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Looking For Lenin

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+