Friday Storm Warning Issued for Moscow

The Russian Emergency Ministry has put out a storm warning for Moscow, with heavy rain and strong winds expected.

“Forecasts for Moscow indicate that between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, there will be thunderstorms and strong winds in places, with gusts of up to 12-17 meters a second,” the ministry said in a statement.

Around 200 people had to be evacuated from cars and buses in Moscow earlier this week when the Yauza River in Moscow flooded after half the average monthly amount of rain fell in just 12 hours.



Several streets in central Moscow flooded in July after heavy rain. The floods were allegedly the result of drainage channels blocked with building materials from roadworks.

Rain is expected to continue over the weekend with dry weather returning next week.

