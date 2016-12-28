Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago French Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash
5 hours ago The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar
7 hours ago Russian Anti-Doping Official Denies Admitting 'Institutional Conspiracy'
World
Fathers and Sons: How Trump Split America’s Russian Immigrant Families
World
Russian Hackers Reportedly Attacked the OSCE in October
Opinion
In Search of Aleppo's Heroes (Op-ed)
World
Russia and Turkey Agree on New Ceasefire Plan in Syria
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago French Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash
5 hours ago The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar
7 hours ago Russian Anti-Doping Official Denies Admitting 'Institutional Conspiracy'

French Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash

Dec 28, 2016 — 22:33
— Update: 22:49

French Satirists at Charlie Hebdo Infuriate Russians With Mockery of Dec. 25 Plane Crash

Dec 28, 2016 — 22:33
— Update: 22:49

The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has infuriated Russians with its cartoons once again. This Wednesday, the magazine released several comics mocking the Dec. 25 crash of a military plane in the Black Sea — a tragedy that claimed the lives of all 92 passengers, including 64 members of the the Alexandrov Ensemble, known to the world as the Red Army Choir.

On Monday, Russia observed a national day of mourning to honor the victims of the crash.

Read more: Russian Military Plane Crashes in Black Sea en Route to Syria, 92 Dead

The mood was slightly different at the offices of Charlie Hebdo, where cartoonists prepared sketches that are now causing a national scandal in Russia.

One of the cartoons depicts the falling Russian plane, and a member of the Red Army Choir singing “A-A-A-A-A-A!” joking that the musicians carolled as they crashed into the Black Sea.

Charlie Hebdo

Another cartoon published on Wednesday shows the Russian military plane crashing again, this time with a caption reading, “The bad news is that Putin wasn’t on-board.”

A third comic shows the musicians singing under the water to a school of fish, with the crashed plane in the background. The caption reads, “After the disaster, the Red Army conquers a new audience.”

Charlie Hebdo

Unapologetically offensive, Charlie Hebdo has satirized Russian plane crashes before. In November 2015, the magazine similarly mocked the terrorist attack on Russian Metrojet Flight 9268, which killed 224 people.

“This has nothing to do with democracy, self-expression, or whatever,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson said at the time about the drawings, calling them “pure blasphemy.”

In response to the cartoons, a judge in Chechnya even banned Charlie Hebdo’s official Twitter account throughout Russia, though the magazine hasn’t used the account since January 2015. The judge ruled that Charlie Hebdo’s art work illegally incited religious and ethnic hatred.

Photo gallery: Russia Mourns Victims of Military Plane Crash

Just hours after Charlie Hebdo’s latest work, there’s already a petition hosted on Change.org calling for Russian sanctions against France, against the staff of Charlie Hebdo, and against Audrey Azoulay, France’s minister of culture and telecommunications. Initiated by Russian journalist and blogger Nikolai Zubov, the petition had 419 supporters, at the time of this writing.

In January 2015, gunmen attacked Charlie Hebdo's offices in Paris, killing 12 people and injuring 11 others. The shooters, who identified themselves as members of Islamic terrorist groups, then killed five more people in the surrounding region, before being shot dead by police. The gunmen described their actions as retaliation against the magazine's blasphemous cartoons mocking Islam. The attack sparked public demonstrations around the world in support of press freedoms, producing the common slogan “Je suis Charlie.”

Fathers and Sons: How Trump Split America’s Russian Immigrant Families

5 hours ago

An increasing number of Soviet and Russian-speaking immigrants are speaking out against a president-elect the majority of their community enthusiastically supports.

5 hours ago

The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar

7 hours ago

Russian Anti-Doping Official Denies Admitting 'Institutional Conspiracy'

7 hours ago

Russian Hackers Reportedly Attacked the OSCE in October

8 hours ago

Russian Banking System Safe From Cyber-Threats -- Central Bank Head

10 hours ago

Russia's Regional Deficits Will be Halved by 2019 -- Medvedev

11 hours ago

Kremlin Spokesman Calls to 'Verify' New York Times Doping Interview

5 hours ago

The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar

7 hours ago

Russian Anti-Doping Official Denies Admitting 'Institutional Conspiracy'

7 hours ago

Russian Hackers Reportedly Attacked the OSCE in October

5 hours ago

The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar

7 hours ago

Russian Anti-Doping Official Denies Admitting 'Institutional Conspiracy'

7 hours ago

Russian Hackers Reportedly Attacked the OSCE in October

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Kasta, Noize MC and More Music in Moscow on the New Year's Weekend

It's the New Year's Eve weekend and the great exodus from the capital has already started, just check out the traffic jams on Google maps. ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Kasta, Noize MC and More Music in Moscow on the New Year's Weekend

It's the New Year's Eve weekend and the great exodus from the capital has already started, just check out the traffic jams on Google maps. ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Kasta, Noize MC and More Music in Moscow on the New Year's Weekend

It's the New Year's Eve weekend and the great exodus from the capital has already started, just check out the traffic jams on Google maps. ...

Exhibition

Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release

Garage
to Jan. 31

Twelve-meter long site-specific installation by this Chinese artist offers people to experience the effect of being inside their own body. Read more

Read more

5 hours ago

The Bolshevik Revolution's Centennial Gets an Erotic Pin-Up Calendar

7 hours ago

Russian Anti-Doping Official Denies Admitting 'Institutional Conspiracy'

7 hours ago

Russian Hackers Reportedly Attacked the OSCE in October

9 hours ago
By Sergei Ponomarev
Sergei Ponomarev
By Sergei Ponomarev

In Search of Aleppo's Heroes (Op-ed)

By Sergei Ponomarev
By Sergei Ponomarev
9 hours ago

Fed contradictory and distorted information, Russians became indifferent to humanitarian catastrophe in Syria. But they were not the only ones to be misled, says 2016 Pulitzer Prize laureate Sergei Ponomarev.

Print edition — 7 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Russia Mourns Victims of Military Plane Crash

3 days, 10 hours ago
A Tu-154 passenger aircraft belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry has crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi, a source in the ministry confirmed to ...

8 hours ago

Russian Banking System Safe From Cyber-Threats -- Central Bank Head

10 hours ago

Russia's Regional Deficits Will be Halved by 2019 -- Medvedev

11 hours ago

Kremlin Spokesman Calls to 'Verify' New York Times Doping Interview

8 hours ago

Ringing Out the Year in Russian Culture

8 hours ago

We asked some of our favorite art critics to tell us what they thought was the best of the year 2016 — the most positive and encouraging events or trends — and what was the worst — the most negative artistic trends or events, or simply the biggest flops.

8 hours ago

Ringing Out the Year in Russian Culture

8 hours ago

We asked some of our favorite art critics to tell us what they thought was the best of the year 2016 — the most positive and encouraging events or trends — and what was the worst — the most negative artistic trends or events, or simply the biggest flops.

8 hours ago

Ringing Out the Year in Russian Culture

8 hours ago

We asked some of our favorite art critics to tell us what they thought was the best of the year 2016 — the most positive and encouraging events or trends — and what was the worst — the most negative artistic trends or events, or simply the biggest flops.

1 day ago

Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin

The West betrayed not only the Russians who celebrated freedom in 1991, but also the eastern Europeans who longed for security, yet ended up feeling less secure than they did after Russia’s democratic revolution.

see more

1 day ago

Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin

The West betrayed not only the Russians who celebrated freedom in 1991, but also the eastern Europeans who longed for security, yet ended up feeling less secure than they did ...

2 days ago

The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed

It was a long and difficult year for all humanity, TV show host Dmitry Kiselyov summarized, but Russia has emerged victorious and brimming ...

1 day ago

Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin

The West betrayed not only the Russians who celebrated freedom in 1991, but also the eastern Europeans who longed for security, yet ended up feeling less secure than they did after Russia’s democratic revolution.

New issue — 7 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
5 days ago
By Yuri Luzhkov
Yuri Luzhkov
By Yuri Luzhkov

Me, My Year and My Beloved Moscow (Op-ed)

By Yuri Luzhkov
Yuri Luzhkov
By Yuri Luzhkov
5 days ago

Before being hospitalized with a serious condition, former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov wrote an exclusive end-of-year op-ed for the Moscow Times. We ...

12 hours ago

Russian Orthodox Church Angry as State Destroys "Extremist" Bibles

12 hours ago

Police Trainer Found to Have Neo-Nazi Ties

13 hours ago

Russia and Turkey Agree on New Ceasefire Plan in Syria

13 hours ago

Obama to Impose New Sanctions on Russia – Report

15 hours ago

Dangerous New Strain of HIV Spreads in Russia

15 hours ago

Russia’s Culture Ministry Contemplates Fining for Illegal Downloads

Thu. Dec. 29

More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future Exhibition
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman Exhibition
Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love? Exhibition

12 hours ago

Russian Orthodox Church Angry as State Destroys "Extremist" Bibles

12 hours ago

Police Trainer Found to Have Neo-Nazi Ties

13 hours ago

Russia and Turkey Agree on New Ceasefire Plan in Syria

13 hours ago

Obama to Impose New Sanctions on Russia – Report

15 hours ago

Dangerous New Strain of HIV Spreads in Russia

15 hours ago

Russia’s Culture Ministry Contemplates Fining for Illegal Downloads

8 hours ago

Russian Banking System Safe From Cyber-Threats -- Central Bank Head

10 hours ago

Russia's Regional Deficits Will be Halved by 2019 -- Medvedev

11 hours ago

Kremlin Spokesman Calls to 'Verify' New York Times Doping Interview

The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed

2 days ago
It was a long and difficult year for all humanity, TV show host Dmitry Kiselyov summarized, but Russia has emerged victorious and brimming ...

The Time She Didn’t Come Back Alive

2 days ago
Russia mourns the loss of its most prominent humanitarian Elizaveta ...

The West Is Burning, But Russia's Future Is Bright Indeed

2 days ago
It was a long and difficult year for all humanity, TV show host Dmitry Kiselyov summarized, but Russia ...
From our partners
More Russians are entrusting private pension funds
Otkritie Bank are launching a service for foreign clients

Exhibition

Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love?

Yoko Ono, Boris Mikhailov, Jonas Mekas, Sophie Calle, Andy Warhol and others about love

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Jan. 08

This show opens the second session of The Human Condition interdisciplinary project which focuses on a human being in the framework of emotional relationships and his interaction with the social environment. On display are video works, installations, photographs and books by 23 artists from all over the world including Yoko Ono, Boris Mikhailov, Jonas Mekas, Sophie Calle, and Andy Warhol. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Time She Didn’t Come Back Alive

Russia mourns the loss of its most prominent humanitarian Elizaveta Glinka, known to millions of Russians ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

We, the People: The Green Shoots of Russia's Grassroots

Political protest might be dead in Russia, but grassroots activism was very much alive in 2016. ...

Most Read

Muchnik's Picks: Kasta, Noize MC and More Music in Moscow on the New Year's Weekend

Fathers and Sons: How Trump Split America’s Russian Immigrant Families

Ringing Out the Year in Russian Culture

In Search of Aleppo's Heroes (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+