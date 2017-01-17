France's Marine Le Pen Pledges to Recognize Russian Crimea as President

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has again pledged to recognize Crimea as part of Russia if she is victorious in the country’s presidential elections in April.

Le Pen, who heads the right-wing National Front party and has previously received campaign funds from a Russian bank, promised that she would “free” French-Russian relations from “interference” by NATO, the United States, and the European Union.

"I’ve recognized Crimea as part of Russia ever since the referendum [held on the peninsula in 2014] showed that the Crimean people wanted to join Russia,” she said in an interview with Russian tabloid Izvestia.

“The fact that Crimea became a Ukrainian territory after the fall of the Soviet Union was purely an administrative matter; the peninsula was never Ukrainian. I regret that the referendum was not recognized by the international community or the United Nations,” she said.