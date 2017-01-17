Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
52 minutes ago Using His Bare Hands, Russian Hunter Rescues 3 Boars Trapped in Ice Hole
1 hour ago Russian Police Investigate the Parents of a Boy Who Died After a Home Circumcision
3 hours ago Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR
World
Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR
World
Spies in Wigs
World
Eastern Europe: Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
World
Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
52 minutes ago Using His Bare Hands, Russian Hunter Rescues 3 Boars Trapped in Ice Hole
1 hour ago Russian Police Investigate the Parents of a Boy Who Died After a Home Circumcision
3 hours ago Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR

France's Marine Le Pen Pledges to Recognize Russian Crimea as President

Jan 17, 2017 — 11:25
— Update: 11:15

France's Marine Le Pen Pledges to Recognize Russian Crimea as President

Jan 17, 2017 — 11:25
— Update: 11:15
Marine Le Pen Michel Euler / AP

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has again pledged to recognize Crimea as part of Russia if she is victorious in the country’s presidential elections in April.

Le Pen, who heads the right-wing National Front party and has previously received campaign funds from a Russian bank, promised that she would “free” French-Russian relations from “interference” by NATO, the United States, and the European Union.

"I’ve recognized Crimea as part of Russia ever since the referendum [held on the peninsula in 2014] showed that the Crimean people wanted to join Russia,” she said in an interview with Russian tabloid Izvestia.

“The fact that Crimea became a Ukrainian territory after the fall of the Soviet Union was purely an administrative matter; the peninsula was never Ukrainian. I regret that the referendum was not recognized by the international community or the United Nations,” she said.

Read More on Putin's Win-Win: Russia at the Heart of France's Presidential Election

Le Pen said that the Ukrainian crisis would instead be solved through peaceful negotiation and called on the EU to stop “demonizing” Russia to ensure that all parties would meet for talks.

"Sanctions are a senseless method of diplomacy: all countries should show respect to each other, to negotiate on an equal footing and to make compromises which are acceptable to all," she said.

Le Pen’s pledge comes as she searches for additional funding for her presidential campaign, having lost a $11 million loan from First Czech Russian Bank in July, 2016. The bank saw its licence revoked by the Russian Central Bank for “unsatisfactory assets.”

In December, Bloomberg reported that the Front National was struggling to find funding for Le Pen’s presidential campaign. The party's treasurer has since announced that the National Front is seeking alternative financing.

The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 23.

Le Pen's rival in the elections, Republican party candidate Francois Fillon, also boasts close links with Moscow. Fillon has stressed that Russia is a “crucial partner” for France, and has promised to lift European sanctions imposed on Moscow following the 2014 Crimea annexation.

Related
Russia
France's Hollande Urges Russia to Leave Syria
Russia
Russian Military Buildup in Syria Concerns France, UK
Russia
French Far-Right Leader Marine Le Pen in Moscow Amid Ukraine Tensions

Spies in Wigs

4 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov used his annual press conference to moan about Western liberal values, cross-dressing U.S. spies, and Washington's failures fighting terrorism.

52 minutes ago

Using His Bare Hands, Russian Hunter Rescues 3 Boars Trapped in Ice Hole

1 hour ago

Russian Police Investigate the Parents of a Boy Who Died After a Home Circumcision

3 hours ago

Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR

8 hours ago

Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul

9 hours ago

Russia Falls to 26th Place in Bloomberg Innovation Index

11 hours ago

Kremlin Will Not Discuss Curbing Arms for Sanctions Deal, Minister Says

52 minutes ago

Using His Bare Hands, Russian Hunter Rescues 3 Boars Trapped in Ice Hole

1 hour ago

Russian Police Investigate the Parents of a Boy Who Died After a Home Circumcision

3 hours ago

Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR

52 minutes ago

Using His Bare Hands, Russian Hunter Rescues 3 Boars Trapped in Ice Hole

1 hour ago

Russian Police Investigate the Parents of a Boy Who Died After a Home Circumcision

3 hours ago

Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russian State Bank Loaned $11.6 Bln to Start Rosneft Privatization Deal

Kremlin-owned Russian bank VTB provided a loan needed to kick-started the privatization of Russian energy giant Rosneft, the RBC news outlet has revealed.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russian State Bank Loaned $11.6 Bln to Start Rosneft Privatization Deal

Kremlin-owned Russian bank VTB provided a loan needed to kick-started the privatization of Russian energy giant Rosneft, the RBC news outlet has revealed.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Russian State Bank Loaned $11.6 Bln to Start Rosneft Privatization Deal

Kremlin-owned Russian bank VTB provided a loan needed to kick-started the privatization of Russian energy giant Rosneft, the RBC news outlet has revealed.

Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more

Read more

52 minutes ago

Using His Bare Hands, Russian Hunter Rescues 3 Boars Trapped in Ice Hole

1 hour ago

Russian Police Investigate the Parents of a Boy Who Died After a Home Circumcision

3 hours ago

Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR

9 hours ago
By James Sherr
James Sherr
By James Sherr

UK and Russia after Trump and Brexit: What’s Next?

By James Sherr
By James Sherr
9 hours ago

Only a change in government policy by Russia will provoke a change in Britain’s policy toward Russia. But there's no sign that it's happening.

Print edition — 5 days ago

January 12

Kremlin Museums; Yoga on Trial; Chechen Cinema; Hacking Scandal

These Photos Make Moscow Look Like Cloud City

3 hours ago
Russian photographer Dmitry Chistoprudov recently captured images of Moscow as some unusually low clouds passed through the city. He says these particular weather conditions occur ...

8 hours ago

Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul

9 hours ago

Russia Falls to 26th Place in Bloomberg Innovation Index

11 hours ago

Kremlin Will Not Discuss Curbing Arms for Sanctions Deal, Minister Says

8 hours ago

Eastern Europe: Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

8 hours ago

The Kremlin views all former Warsaw Pact countries as Russia’s zone of influence within Europe – all the more so when the right populist leader comes to power.

8 hours ago

Eastern Europe: Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

8 hours ago

The Kremlin views all former Warsaw Pact countries as Russia’s zone of influence within Europe – all the more so when the right populist leader comes to power.

8 hours ago

Eastern Europe: Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

8 hours ago

The Kremlin views all former Warsaw Pact countries as Russia’s zone of influence within Europe – all the more so when the right populist leader comes to power.

1 day ago

Russian State Television Flips President Obama a Farewell Bird

Dmitry Kiselyov's TV show often has somber overtones, but this Sunday's episode was quite jubilant: it’s the last time he goes on the air with Obama still in the White House.

see more

1 day ago

Russian State Television Flips President Obama a Farewell Bird

Dmitry Kiselyov's TV show often has somber overtones, but this Sunday's episode was quite jubilant: it’s the last time he goes on the air with Obama still in the White ...

1 day ago

Russian Historical Revisionism Goes to the Movies

Earning a record-breaking billion rubles in nine days, the historical Russian film “Viking” is confidently marching to the number one spot at the ...

1 day ago

Russian State Television Flips President Obama a Farewell Bird

Dmitry Kiselyov's TV show often has somber overtones, but this Sunday's episode was quite jubilant: it’s the last time he goes on the air with Obama still in the White House.

New issue — 5 days ago

January 12

Kremlin Museums; Yoga on Trial; Chechen Cinema; Hacking Scandal
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russia vs. The Global Order: What Will Trump's Divided Administration Do About It?

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

If Moscow plays its cards right and does not get too pushy, it could get Trump do Russia's work in terms of ...

1 day ago

Kremlin Denies Putin Will Meet Trump in Iceland

1 day ago

Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway

1 day ago

U.S. Attempted to Recruit Diplomat as Spy, Russian Government Claims

1 day ago

Russian Snow Festival Canceled Due to Heavy Snow

1 day ago

Sherlock Series Finale Leaked in Hacker Attack, Russia's Channel One Confirms

1 day ago

Trump 'Understands' Fears of Russian Expansionism

Tue. Jan. 17

More events
London Show Theater
Live by Night Cinema
Medea. Equus Dance
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Assassin's Creed Cinema

1 day ago

Kremlin Denies Putin Will Meet Trump in Iceland

1 day ago

Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway

1 day ago

U.S. Attempted to Recruit Diplomat as Spy, Russian Government Claims

1 day ago

Russian Snow Festival Canceled Due to Heavy Snow

1 day ago

Sherlock Series Finale Leaked in Hacker Attack, Russia's Channel One Confirms

1 day ago

Trump 'Understands' Fears of Russian Expansionism

8 hours ago

Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul

9 hours ago

Russia Falls to 26th Place in Bloomberg Innovation Index

11 hours ago

Kremlin Will Not Discuss Curbing Arms for Sanctions Deal, Minister Says

Russian Historical Revisionism Goes to the Movies

1 day ago
Earning a record-breaking billion rubles in nine days, the historical Russian film “Viking” is confidently marching to the number one spot at the ...

Activist Pavlensky Flees Russia Seeking Political Asylum Amid Rape Allegations

1 day ago
Russian activist Pyotr Pavlensky is applying for political asylum in ...

Russian Historical Revisionism Goes to the Movies

1 day ago
Earning a record-breaking billion rubles in nine days, the historical Russian film “Viking” is confidently marching to the ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Activist Pavlensky Flees Russia Seeking Political Asylum Amid Rape Allegations

Russian activist Pyotr Pavlensky is applying for political asylum in France, the Hromadske news outlet reported ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia Hopes to End Agricultural Counter Sanctions by 2017

Which is more important to the Russian authorities: a winning foreign policy or the success of ...

Most Read

These Photos Make Moscow Look Like Cloud City

Spies in Wigs

Russian State Bank Loaned $11.6 Bln to Start Rosneft Privatization Deal

Eastern Europe: Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+