France's Macron Lifts Ban on Access for Russia Today Channel

French President Emmanuel Macron has lifted a ban on Russia Today, the Kremlin-funded TV station that he said smeared him during the 2017 presidential elections and worked as a propaganda tool.

The channel’s journalists will now be allowed to gain accreditation for events organized by the Elysee Palace, said a senior official in the president’s team, declining to be named according to ground rules. RT reporters were allowed to accredit to the centenary commemorations of the World War I armistice on Nov. 11 in France for the first time since Macron was elected in May last year.

Macron last week awarded the Legion of Honor, France’s highest distinction, to Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, for his contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.