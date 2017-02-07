Russia
Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals
The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders
Russian Academy of Sciences Labels Homeopathy a 'Health Hazard'
Students Accuse Top Paris University of Pandering to the Kremlin
Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

Feb 7, 2017 — 09:22
— Update: 09:21

Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

Feb 7, 2017 — 09:22
— Update: 09:21

U.S. television host Bill O’Reilly has refused to apologize to the Kremlin for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin “a killer.”

"I'm working on that apology, but it may take a little time," O'Reilly said on the Monday night edition of his Fox News show, The O'Reilly Factor. "Might want to check in with me around 2023." 

O’Reilly first made the allegations against Putin during an interview with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday evening.

The president appeared unperturbed by the remarks, replying, "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think, our country's so innocent?"

Read More: Ukraine Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

The comments were taken more seriously by the Kremlin, who demanded an apology from O’Reilly on Monday. 

Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov slammed the comments as “unacceptable and offensive.” “Frankly, we would like to receive an apology addressed to the president from such a respected network," he said.

It isn’t the first time that Trump has shrugged off allegations that Putin may have ordered the death of his political opponents.

The president gave a similar answer in 2015, when MSNBC host Joe Scarborough alleged that Putin killed "journalists that don’t agree with him.” 

“Well, I think that our country does plenty of killing, too, Joe,” Trump replied.

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

A Test for Donald Trump in the Donbass (Op-Ed)

