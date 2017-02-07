Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Refuses to Apologize for Putin 'Killer' Remarks

U.S. television host Bill O’Reilly has refused to apologize to the Kremlin for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin “a killer.”

"I'm working on that apology, but it may take a little time," O'Reilly said on the Monday night edition of his Fox News show, The O'Reilly Factor. "Might want to check in with me around 2023."

O’Reilly first made the allegations against Putin during an interview with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday evening.

The president appeared unperturbed by the remarks, replying, "There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What do you think, our country's so innocent?"