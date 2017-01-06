Russia
Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk

Jan 6, 2017
— Update: 12:49

Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk

Jan 6, 2017 — 11:22
— Update: 12:49
Police maintain they have found no signs on the deadly methanol poisoning which gripped Irkutsk. Pixabay

Authorities in the Siberia are investigating the death of four people allegedly poisoned by an alcoholic cocktail, the Interfax news agency reported Friday.

A 32-year-old man, his 23 and 22-year-old sisters and a 38-year-old woman were found dead in a dorm room in the city of Krasnoyarsk on Thursday night.

"All of [the victims] had been drinking alcohol throughout the day, including an alcoholic cocktail named "Time Out," bought from a local kiosk," the regional Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Police are currently tracing the kiosk where the drinks were sold, but maintain that tests have found no sign that drinks at the scene were tainted by methanol or any other life-threatening substance. Police are also investigating whether illegal drugs played a role in the deaths.

Almost 80 people died in the Siberian city of Irkutsk last year after being poisoned by a hawthorn berry tincture, or boyaryshnik. Victims had drunk the a bath lotion as a cheap substitute for vodka, but died after the lotion was found to have contained deadly methanol.

In response to the incident, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev implemented a 30-day ban on the sale of non-food products containing more than 25 percent alcohol.

