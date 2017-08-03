Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Host of Russian 'Jerry Springer' Reportedly Quits As Show Becomes Politicized
1 hour ago Mass Brawl Breaks Out on Moscow Construction Site
2 hours ago Gay Uzbek Journalist Facing Deportation Attempts Suicide in Detention
Moscow
Deadly Shooting at Moscow Court Could Be Result of Negligence
Moscow
U.S. Embassy Vacates Moscow Premises, Denies Visa Refusal Claims
Moscow
Moscow Mayor Rubber-Stamps Apartment Demolition Lists
Moscow
U.S. Embassy in Moscow Says 'Too Early' to Know How Russian Measures Will Affect Visas
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Mass Brawl Breaks Out on Moscow Construction Site

Aug 3, 2017 — 13:07
— Update: 13:02

Mass Brawl Breaks Out on Moscow Construction Site

Aug 3, 2017 — 13:07
— Update: 13:02
Zykov Kirill / Moskva News Agency

Six construction workers have been taken to hospital after dozens of people got involved in a mass brawl on a site on Moscow’s outskirts, the Moskva city news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Interior Ministry.

Approximately 40 workers, who mostly comprised of migrants from Uzbekistan and Armenia, were armed with spades, hammers and steel rods. No firearms were discharged during the incident, Moskva cited police as saying.

The quarrel reportedly began after several Uzbek workers threw rubbish from rooftops that fell on the heads of their co-workers. Police have launched a case on charges of hooliganism.

Deadly Moscow Cemetery Feud Raises Concern of Return to 90s

Violent outbreaks like Wednesday's are not uncommon in Moscow. In June, over 20 people reportedly participated in a scuffle near Moscow’s World Trade Center.

Last November, about 30 men clashed near the Kievsky Railway Station.

Related
Meanwhile…
Video: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Russian Snow-Clearing Party
Russia
Russian Football Fans Meet for 76-Man Brawl on Highway (Video)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+