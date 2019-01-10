Former U.S. Marine Held in Russia on Spy Charges Seeks Bail

A lawyer acting for a former U.S. Marine detained in Russia on espionage charges has filed an appeal with a Moscow court seeking to have his client released on bail, Russian news agencies cited the court as saying on Thursday.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who also holds a British passport, was detained by Russia's Federal Security Service on Dec. 28. His relatives have said he is innocent and that he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.

The court has received the appeal, but has not yet set a date for a hearing to determine its fate, agencies reported.