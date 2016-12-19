Former Separatist Leader Strelkov Is Looking for a Job

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings
6 hours ago
Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.
Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum
This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more
Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev
Thu. Dec. 22More events
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman
Full-scale retrospective of metaphysical works by this extraordinary avant-garde artist and philosopher (1926-97) from major museum and private collections. Read more