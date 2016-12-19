Former Separatist Leader Strelkov Is Looking for a Job

Former Minister of Defense of the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” in eastern Ukraine Igor “Strelkov” Girkin has asked his followers on social media to help him find a job.

“I’m looking for a job,” the former militant leader wrote in a Vkontakte post that gathered 500 likes. “If there are any proposals, please send them in a personal message.”

In early 2014, Girkin was an advisor to Crimean government head Sergei Aksyonov. During Russia’s annexation of the peninsula, Girkin commanded of a local militia.

Months later, Girkin appeared with fighters in eastern Ukraine where he was given the title of minister of defense in one of the newly proclaimed separatist controlled republics.

After a Ukrainian army counter offensive, which saw the separatist controlled territory shrink to the area around cities Donetsk and Luhansk, Strelkov resigned his post and left Ukraine in August 2014.

Since then, Girkin has spoken publically about the possibility of entering the political sphere in Russia.

Despite his role in the Ukrainian conflict, Girkin has been known to criticise the Kremlin on issues related to censorship and corruption.