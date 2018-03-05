News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 05 2018 - 21:03
By Reuters

Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance

TASS

A former Russian spy was critically ill after being exposed to an unknown substance in western England, British broadcaster BBC said on Monday.

Sergei Skripal, who was believed to be 66, was granted refuge in Britain after a spy swap between the United States and Russia in 2010, the BBC said.

Sutyagin Recounts Prison Life and Spy Swap

Police said two people had been found unconscious on a bench on Sunday in the city of Salisbury. They were being treated for "suspected exposure to an unknown substance" and they remained critically ill, police said.

By Reuters

