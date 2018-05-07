News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 07 2018 - 19:05

Former Russian Sports Minister Mutko Tapped for Construction Post

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev put forward Vitaly Mutko as a deputy prime minister overseeing construction as he presented his nominations to form a new government at a televised meeting in parliament on Monday.

Medvedev, prime minister since 2012, resigned on Monday along with the government in line with standard procedure following Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a fourth term as president.

