Former Russian Prison Official Put Behind Bars for Torture

The former deputy head of a labor colony in the central Russian city Yekaterinburg has been sentenced to 6 and a half years behind bars for torturing inmates.

The case against Mikhail Belousov was opened in February last year after the local news site 66.ru published a video of prisoners being tortured, the opposition-leaning Dozhd TV network reported Monday.

In an online statement, the Sverdlovsk region Investigative Committee said Belousov and five former inmates were convicted of physical and mental mistreatment as well as sexual violence.