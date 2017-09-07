Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
12 minutes ago Putin Proposes Building Bridge Connecting Russia to Japan as Sign of Peace
3 hours ago South Korean Leader Says Putin Has 'Soul of a Siberian Tiger'
3 hours ago Regional Leaders Secretly Campaign Ahead of Elections Says Monitor
Russia
Regional Leaders Secretly Campaign Ahead of Elections Says Monitor
Moscow
Sobyanin, Sobyanin, Sobyanin — Why Russian Media Mentions the Moscow Mayor's Name 3 Times
Russia
Russian Flight Attendants Win Aeroflot Discrimination Case
Russia
Russian ‘Humpty Dumpty’ Hackers Given Jail Time
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Former Russian Ambassador to U.S. Relieved to Rejoin 'World of Normal People’

Sep 7, 2017 — 12:16
— Update: 13:26

Former Russian Ambassador to U.S. Relieved to Rejoin 'World of Normal People’

Sep 7, 2017 — 12:16
— Update: 13:26
Sergey Kislyak TECprogram / Youtube

Russia’s former ambassador to the United States is relieved to be back in “the world of normal people” after his nine-year diplomatic stint in Washington, he said in an interview with the pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper published Thursday.

“What a pleasure, how nice it is to return from the climate in which I worked to a world of normal people with normal problems, successes, relationships,” Sergei Kislyak said.

Kislyak, who found himself embroiled in controversy over reported meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump’s aides during the 2016 election campaign, returned to Moscow late last month.

The former envoy told Izvestia he was often “left speechless” at widely publicized claims of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election last year. “They were originally built on a lie and those who leaked them knew it full well.”

Despite what he described as U.S. media “brainwashing,” Kislyak said he discovered that Americans outside Washington D.C. view Russia “in mostly a normal light.” “So, sometimes a trip to ‘middle America’ even became a  breath of fresh air psychologically.”

Read more: Russia’s ‘Most Dangerous’ Diplomat to U.S. Kislyak to Be Appointed Senator — Report

In response to suggestions that frayed bilateral relations could be improved through the Russian diaspora, the diplomat said that Russians in America are “not very interested in participating in political life” in the U.S. 

He added that geopolitical tensions between Russia and the U.S. stem from America’s inability to adjust to “a changing world where they no longer have the opportunity for absolute domination.” 

“The U.S. political class is resistant [to these changes],” Kislyak said. “In other words, they do not agree with objective changes in the world.” 

Kislyak, after being replaced by former deputy defense and foreign minister Anatoly Antonov, has been floated to represent Russia’s republic of Mordovia in the upper house of parliament.

Related
World
Trump 'Thankful' to Russia for Expelling U.S. Diplomats
World
Washington May Force Russia to Close Consulate Amid Diplomatic Spat
Russia
U.S. Consulate Closures Are a 'Bluff,' Says Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia
Putin Appoints Antonov as New U.S. Ambassador
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+