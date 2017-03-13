Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

Just five years ago, Masha Drokova starred in a Danish documentary film about her journey through “Nashi,” a pro-Kremlin youth movement, where she served as a commissar and led the group’s Moscow regional branch. In 2008, at the age of 18, she was awarded “for service to the fatherland” by President Putin himself. A year later, she famously planted a kiss on his cheek at a youth festival.

This Monday, writing from San Francisco, Drokova shared the happy news that she’s now the proud owner of a U.S. green card — “the most beautiful green I’ve ever seen,” she said on Instagram.