Former Mayor of Moscow Hospitalized

Yuri Luzhkov, former mayor of Moscow from 1992 to 2010, has been hospitalized.



Earlier some media outlets had reported that the ex-mayor had been urgently hospitalized and that he had been declared clinically dead.

However, those reports were later refuted by the ex-mayor's press secretary, Gennady Terepkov. Terepkov told the television channel Dozhd that Luzhkov was in a clinical hospital in Lapino, but his condition was not life-threatening.

In September, Yuri Luzhkov celebrated his 80th birthday.