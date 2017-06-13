Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

Ex-Berkut special ops members, ill-famed for their Maidan brutality in Ukraine, spotted at protests in Moscow yesterday pic.twitter.com/8zpLo2ZmB4

Former members of Ukraine's notorious Berkut special forces were sighted working as OMON riot police at yesterday's anti-corruption protests in Russia reported social media activists and Ukrainian outlet LB.

The photograph of a man originally appearing in a photo gallery by the Doszhd TV news outlet were matched with photographs taken in Kiev during the Maidan protests. The man is identified as Sergei Kuisk.

In photos provided by LB, Kuisk is seen issuing orders over his radio. He is said to have ordered violent dispersals of protestors in Ukraine in 2013.

In another incident, a member of the OMON riot police reportedly told a protestor he would break his camera if he continued taking pictures.

