Forgetting the Purges, Official Claims Russia Has 'Never' Targeted Dissidents

A regional official raised eyebrows this week when he claimed that Russia has never cracked down on dissidents in its violence-prone history.

“I note that we’ve never, even in the days of tsarist Russia, killed people for dissent,” Magadan governor Sergei Nosov told the self-described nationalist zavtra.ru outlet in an interview published Wednesday.

“That, by the way, is the strength of our people,” Nosov added.