Forged Safety Documents to Blame in Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports
41 minutes ago
A teenager who launched an armed attack on Russian security agents was able to acquire weapons from a nearby shooting club thanks to local national guardsmen, who forged vital safety documents.
Cheek by Jowl Theater: The Winter’s Tale
Chekhov Theater Festival
Declan Donnellan’s staging of Shakespeare. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
1 day ago
'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes
Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for his new picture “Loveless."
1 day ago
Wed. May. 31More events
A band from London, whose music spans electronic, trip hop, avant-garde, post-rock and progressive rock, presents a new album. Read more