Forged Safety Documents to Blame in Russian Teen's Gun Rampage — Reports

A teenager who launched an armed attack on Russian security agents was able to acquire weapons from a nearby shooting club thanks to local national guardsmen, who forged vital safety documents.

Anton Konev killed two people when he opened fire in the lobby of Federal Security Services building in far eastern city of Khabarovsk in April.

Before carrying out his attack, the 17-year-old entered the city's Hammer shooting club and killed an instructor in order to leave with the weapons.

Police investigating the crime found that the club did not have proper security procedures in place and did not hold a license to carry the weapons used by Konev, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported Wednesday.

The safety violations went unnoticed by Russia's National Guard, who had been tasked with inspecting regional shooting clubs earlier that month.

Officers did not visit the club's premises, instead forging vital paperwork, unnamed sources told the outlet.