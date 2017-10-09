Foreigners Can Now Fight in Russia’s Overseas Military Campaigns

Foreign citizens can now be deployed in Russia’s military operations abroad, according to a new decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

Foreigners have been allowed to enlist in the Russian army and Interior Ministry troops under a January 2015 decree.

Russia's new decree, published on Monday, allows foreign nationals to take part in combat operations outside Russian borders.

The law’s previous iteration was ostensibly aimed at legalizing the status of citizens of former Soviet republics already serving in the Russian military.