News

Foreign World Cup Fans Jailed in Russia

Gleb Garanich / Reuters

At least eight foreign World Cup fans have been detained or fined in the first days of the football tournament in Russia, with media reports naming nationals from Mexico, Iran, Peru and the United Kingdom among the suspects. Russian authorities have beefed up security measures in the 11 cities hosting games this summer with an increased police presence in public areas and additional CCTV cameras.

Read More Cossack Vigilantes to Patrol Russian Streets During 2018 World Cup, Media Report

The dubious milestone of being the first foreign visitor to land in a Russian jail during the World Cup was reportedly taken by a Peruvian fan in central Moscow. She was handed a two-month sentence on charges of pickpocketing 17,000 rubles ($265) from a Thai citizen on Red Square, Interfax reported Friday. Another Peruvian fan was detained for allegedly stealing three Germany-Mexico tickets on Sunday, according to Interfax. The 42-year-old was said to have been charged with theft. A spokesperson for the Public Monitoring Commission (PMC) prison watchdog said that its observers had located and spoken to three Mexican citizens and one Iranian being held in Moscow jail cells. The Mexican citizen is suspected of stealing a bag with $8,000 inside, watchdog member and Dozhd TV news channel journalist Kogershin Sagiyeva reported Monday. The man was detained at a hotel after sharing some of the sum with two of his compatriots, who were also reportedly arrested.

Read More Navalny Freed, Says Moscow Prisons Fixed Up for World Cup Fans