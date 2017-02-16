Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration
1 hour ago
10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has ...
