News
June 19 2018 - 09:06
By Reuters

Foreign Ministry: Russia, U.S. Discuss Syria, Korea by Phone

Sergei Lavrov / Russian Foreign Ministry / Flickr

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by telephone on Monday and discussed Syria and problems of the Korean peninsula, Russia's foreign ministry said.

They also spoke about the schedule of political contacts between Moscow and Washington in the near future and bilateral relations, the ministry said in a statement.

What You Need to Know About Russia's Sergei Lavrov

Pompeo "reemphasized the U.S. commitment to the southwest ceasefire arrangement that was approved by President Trump and President Putin one year ago," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Pompeo "noted that it was critical for Russia and the Syrian regime to adhere to these arrangements and ensure no unilateral activity in this area," it said.

In addition to Syria, Pompeo and Lavrov discussed the U.S.-Russia relationship, the State Department said.

The U.S. statement did not mention whether the two diplomats talked about the Korean Peninsula.

