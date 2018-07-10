Foreign Journalists in Moscow Stabbed, Robbed in Two Incidents

Two foreign journalists had run-ins with crime in Moscow, with an American journalist reportedly stabbed and a British reporter drugged and then robbed.

Russia has stepped up its campaign to hold a safe and secure football championship this summer with strict security measures that could remain in place after the football tournament wraps up this Sunday.

An unnamed American journalist was allegedly stabbed during an altercation at a Moscow bar, an anonymous law enforcement source told the state-run TASS news agency Monday.

A suspect was detained and the victim was treated for stab wounds, the news agency reported over the weekend.