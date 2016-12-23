Foreign Citizen Found Beaten to Death in Moscow Shopping Center

The body of a foreign citizen was found in the Moskva shopping center in the Lublino district of Moscow on Friday. Law enforcement officials told the Interfax news agency that he had been beaten to death.



There has been some conflicting information about the victim's nationality. RIA Novosti reported that he is a citizen of China, while Interfax reported him as Japanese.

Interfax reports that the victim's attackers wore black cargo pants, a short black jacket and combat boots. Police are currently searching for the suspects.

