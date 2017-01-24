Russia
19 minutes ago Lead Protester in Russia's Anti-Corruption 'Tractor March' Charged With Fraud
1 hour ago Russia a 'Serious Player' After Syria Operation — Ex-German Foreign Minister
16 hours ago The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too
Foreign Adoptions Drop in St. Petersburg

Jan 24, 2017 — 15:59
— Update: Jan. 24 2017 — 14:28

Foreign Adoptions Drop in St. Petersburg

Jan 24, 2017 — 15:59
— Update: Jan. 24 2017 — 14:28
Xusenru / Pixabay

The numbers of Russian children being adopted by foreign nationals last year dropped significantly in St. Petersburg, the Rosbalt website reports.

In 2015, 71 children were adopted from orphanages by foreigners, according to St. Petersburg Ombudsman for Children's Rights Svetlana Agapitova. 

By contrast, in 2016 only 17 children were adopted by foreigners. 

Those children were adopted by parents from France, Italy and Israel, all countries which have bilateral agreements on adoption with Russia. 

The number of Russian adoptions in St. Petersburg is also falling. In 2014, 213 children were adopted by Russian parents. In 2015, that number dropped to 166. By 2016, only 108 children were adopted by Russians. 

Instance of foreign adoption may return to their former levels if Russian authorities decide to scrap a 2012 decree which bans adoption of Russian children by U.S. citizens

1 day ago
By Borukh Gorin
Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin

On Anti-Semitism, Tolstoy’s Heir and the Crimes of Grandchildren (Op-Ed)

By Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin
1 day ago

It is difficult to decide which is more shameful — the anti-Semitic prattle of the heir to a great name, or evasions that insult our intelligence by the speaker of Russian parliament.

Print edition — yesterday

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

