Forbes Publishes List of 25 Richest Russian Women, Wife of Moscow’s Ex-Mayor Remains Top

The wife of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov and Russia's only female billionaire, Yelena Baturina, has topped an annual list of the country's 25 richest women for the sixth year in a row, according to the latest rating published by the Russian edition of Forbes on Thursday.

The magazine estimated Baturina’s fortune at $1.2 billion — a $200 million increase from last year but less than the $2.9 billion she is said to have owned in 2010 when her husband was still mayor.

Baturina, 55, served as the president of the Inteco Management construction company, which she sold after her husband’s departure as mayor of Moscow in 2010 and moved abroad, where she embarked on a number of development projects, Forbes reports.

The combined wealth of the 25 wealthiest Russian women was nearly $9 billion, according to Forbes, paling in comparison to the wealth of the richest Russian men. Metals magnate Vladimir Lisin topped Forbes’ list of richest Russian men this year with $19.1 billion.