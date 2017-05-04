Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
10 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
11 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
11 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Russia
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Russia
A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
Russia
Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
Russia
Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
10 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
11 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
11 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

May 4, 2017 — 16:58
— Update: May. 04 2017 — 14:07

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

May 4, 2017 — 16:58
— Update: May. 04 2017 — 14:07
Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

For the third year in a row, Russians are quite proud of their military.

This conclusion comes from a new poll released by the independent Levada Center on May 4. According to the survey, 75 percent of Russians are proud to be citizens of Russia. Their top three sources of pride are the country's natural resources (40 percent), its history (40 percent) and its armed forces (37 percent).

On the whole, this picture has remained largely the same over the last five years. But there is one key change: Since 2015, the military has outpaced both Russian culture and athletic achievements to take third place in the ranking.

Read more: How the Army Has Replaced Hope in Russia

Several other sources of national pride listed in the survey have seen declines. In contrast, the number of Russians proud of their nation's "fighting capacity" has shot up since Russia's annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in eastern Ukraine, according to the poll.

This trend directly corresponds with a rise in the number of Russians who are proud of Russia, which jumped from 53 percent in 2013 to 69 percent in 2014. It has roughly remained at this level since then.

Related
Russia
Kremlin Slams 'Illegal' U.S. Attack on Syria
Russia
Nearly Half of Russians Say Life Would Be No Different Without Internet
Russia
Record Number of Russians Shun Politics Ahead of 2018 Elections
Russia
Russia Withdraws From Eurovision Over Ukraine Ban

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

7 hours ago

Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...

10 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

11 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

11 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

13 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

10 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

11 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

11 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

10 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

11 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

11 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

Concert

Alexandrov Ensemble of Song and Dance

Sat. May. 06 Sat. May. 06
Conservatory / Great Hall
06:00 p.m.

Concert dedicated to the Victory Day. Read more

Read more

10 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

11 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

11 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

13 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
13 hours ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

11 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

11 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

11 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

11 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

11 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

11 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

5 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

13 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day, 1 hour ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day, 6 hours ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

13 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

see more

13 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

1 day ago

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

13 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

New issue — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

1 day ago

Shootout Erupts in Ingushetia After Man Compliments Own Wife Online

Sat. May. 06

More events
DoBro: A Spoken Opera Theater
Future Shorts: Spring 2017 Cinema
The Promise Cinema
The Girl and the Revolutionary Theater
Dreamers Dance
Film Stills Exhibition

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

1 day ago

Shootout Erupts in Ingushetia After Man Compliments Own Wife Online

13 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

1 day ago
Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Theater

Day of the Oprichnik

Vladimir Sorokin’s dystopian tales at Lenkom

Mon. Jun. 05 Mon. Jun. 05
Lenkom
06:00 p.m.

Mark Zakharov’s all-star staging based on the bad-boy novelist Vladimir Sorokin’s dystopian works “Day of the Oprichnik” and “Telluria” about the near future of Russia and Europe. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?

2 days ago

2 days ago

Who Is Terrorizing Russia's Opposition and Why Is No One Being Held Responsible?

The harassment of opposition figures has taken a violent turn. The Kremlin insists it isn’t behind ...

Most Read

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

Leveldva: Brave New World
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+