Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

For the third year in a row, Russians are quite proud of their military.

This conclusion comes from a new poll released by the independent Levada Center on May 4. According to the survey, 75 percent of Russians are proud to be citizens of Russia. Their top three sources of pride are the country's natural resources (40 percent), its history (40 percent) and its armed forces (37 percent).

On the whole, this picture has remained largely the same over the last five years. But there is one key change: Since 2015, the military has outpaced both Russian culture and athletic achievements to take third place in the ranking.