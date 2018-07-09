News

Vox Pop: Following Loss to Croatia, Russia Fans Look On The Bright Side

The Moscow Times went to the Vorobyovy Gory fan zone to ask locals how they were feeling after the national team’s defeat.



Saturday's game was the best so far: unbelievable emotions, pure passion. They pushed until the very end. So I’m not sad at all, we had a great run. No one expected them to get this far.

The biggest problem isn’t the level of football being played, it’s the lack of football culture and support for the team. People don’t know how to react to this sort of success, we don’t remember how to celebrate. — Svyatoslav, 43



They did everything they could, but they just weren’t lucky enough this time. — Anastasia, 27 (left)

The atmosphere at the fan zone was electric. I’ve never seen so many Russian flags in one place. I’m really happy that we did so well. She’s right, we just needed a bit of extra luck. I don’t know who else to support after Russia. Maybe Croatia — you have to admit they played with a lot of skill against us. — Svetlana, 28 (right)



How could I be disappointed? We’ve waited 10 years for this! The finals should be interesting. We have no idea what will happen, but I’m excited.

To improve Russian football, as has been said many times, we need new football academies, we need to pay coaches more, we need to get the youth interested in the sport.

— Yevgeny, 21



