News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 09 2018 - 16:07

Vox Pop: Following Loss to Croatia, Russia Fans Look On The Bright Side

Carl Recine / Reuters

The Moscow Times went to the Vorobyovy Gory fan zone to ask locals how they were feeling after the national team’s defeat.

Svyatoslav

Svyatoslav

Anton Muratov / MT

Saturday's game was the best so far: unbelievable emotions, pure passion. They pushed until the very end. So I’m not sad at all, we had a great run. No one expected them to get this far.

The biggest problem isn’t the level of football being played, it’s the lack of football culture and support for the team. People don’t know how to react to this sort of success, we don’t remember how to celebrate.

— Svyatoslav, 43

Anastasia and Svetlana

Anastasia and Svetlana

Anton Muratov / MT

They did everything they could, but they just weren’t lucky enough this time. 

— Anastasia, 27 (left)

The atmosphere at the fan zone was electric. I’ve never seen so many Russian flags in one place. I’m really happy that we did so well. She’s right, we just needed a bit of extra luck.

I don’t know who else to support after Russia. Maybe Croatia — you have to admit they played with a lot of skill against us.

— Svetlana, 28 (right) 

Yevgeny

Yevgeny

Anton Muratov / MT

How could I be disappointed? We’ve waited 10 years for this!

The finals should be interesting. We have no idea what will happen, but I’m excited.

To improve Russian football, as has been said many times, we need new football academies, we need to pay coaches more, we need to get the youth interested in the sport.

— Yevgeny, 21

Vika

Vika

Anton Muratov / MT

Our boys are champions. They beat all expectations and played well against the Croatians. I am really proud of them. They’re the best!

Russia has been kicked out but this is still a huge celebration of football, and it’s the first time it’s happening here in Russia. Meeting so many new people has been great.

— Vika, 18

Includes reporting by Anton Muratov.

Russia’s World Cup Opens the Floodgates for Trafficked Sex Workers
News
June 13 2018
Russia’s World Cup Opens the Floodgates for Trafficked Sex Workers
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
June 11 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russian State Companies Spend Millions on VIP Ticket Craze for World Cup
News
June 11 2018
Russian State Companies Spend Millions on VIP Ticket Craze for World Cup

Latest news

Russia's UK Embassy Calls Amesbury Poisoning 'Anti-Russian Provocation'
News
July 09 2018
Russia's UK Embassy Calls Amesbury Poisoning 'Anti-Russian Provocation'
After Faking Own Assassination, Babchenko Lives Under Constant Guard
News
July 09 2018
After Faking Own Assassination, Babchenko Lives Under Constant Guard
Issues On the Table When Trump and Putin Meet
News
July 09 2018
Issues On the Table When Trump and Putin Meet

Most read

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter