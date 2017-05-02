Russia
Navalny Sues Police, Loses Vision in One Eye, and Launches New Manhunt

May 2, 2017 — 17:18
— Update: May. 02 2017 — 14:29

Navalny Sues Police, Loses Vision in One Eye, and Launches New Manhunt

May 2, 2017 — 17:18
— Update: May. 02 2017 — 14:29
Alexei Navalny / Instagram

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he plans to file complaints against Russian law-enforcement agencies for failing to investigate the April 27 attack that partially blinded him in one eye.

Navalny also revealed that he believes there are two new suspects in the case, in addition to the two SERB (radical pro-Kremlin group) activists already identified by Internet users, based on surveillance footage.

Without explaining why he thinks these two new men are connected to the attack, Navalny called on his readers to help identify the “evildoers.”

On April 27, a man now believed to be Alexander Petrunko, a radical pro-Kremlin activist, attacked Navalny outside his office in Moscow, spraying him in the face with a green antiseptic.

Navalny's Supporters Track Down His Attackers, as Police Dawdle

Several days later, Navalny says he is still 80 percent blind in his right eye, and doctors believe the antiseptic may have been mixed with some other chemical, given the severity of his injury, which could be permanent.

Navalny has also accused the Putin administration of orchestrating the attack against him, arguing that the police likely provided information about his schedule to SERB activists.

Translation: Attention! We're searching for another two evildoers.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

4 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

