Navalny Sues Police, Loses Vision in One Eye, and Launches New Manhunt

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he plans to file complaints against Russian law-enforcement agencies for failing to investigate the April 27 attack that partially blinded him in one eye.

Navalny also revealed that he believes there are two new suspects in the case, in addition to the two SERB (radical pro-Kremlin group) activists already identified by Internet users, based on surveillance footage.

Without explaining why he thinks these two new men are connected to the attack, Navalny called on his readers to help identify the “evildoers.”

On April 27, a man now believed to be Alexander Petrunko, a radical pro-Kremlin activist, attacked Navalny outside his office in Moscow, spraying him in the face with a green antiseptic.