News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 26 2018 - 10:10

Floods Kill 6 People in Southern Russia, Sochi Announces State of Emergency

Anna Burlakova / Vesti Tuapse / TASS

Heavy floods have killed at least six people in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, state agencies reported Friday, citing local emergency officials. 

Regional governor Veniamin Kondratiev announced a state of emergency starting on Thursday in the cities of Sochi, Apsheronsk and Tuapse following heavy rains on Oct. 24-25, Interfax reported.

“Until the heavy rainfall stops, it’s necessary to evacuate people,” Kondratiev was cited as saying by the regional administration's press service. “Unfortunately, the weather is disappointing. For the next two days a decrease in precipitation is not expected.” 

Four dead bodies were found in Apsheronsk, where around 2,000 homes have been flooded, a regional emergency official was cited by the state-run TASS news agency as saying. 

Tuapse, a town of 60,000 people, has been left without running water, TASS reported on Friday.

The floods also caused a highway bridge to collapse outside of Sochi. 

Kondratiev on Thursday said that he had ordered the vice governor of the region, Igor Galas, to earmark 1 billion rubles ($15.2 million) for the victims of the flooding, the Interfax news agency reported. 

“The elements will pass and people will need money,” he said.

Read More
Raging River Swallows Russian Town in Impressive Footage Posted Online
Skirts and Skates in the Park: Moscow Enjoys a Hot October (in Pictures)
Meanwhile…
Oct. 15 2018
Skirts and Skates in the Park: Moscow Enjoys a Hot October (in Pictures)
Moscow's Golden Glow and Fall Foliage, in Photos
City
Oct. 16 2018
Moscow's Golden Glow and Fall Foliage, in Photos

Latest news

42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll
News
Oct. 26 2018
42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll
Bolton Says Russia Should 'Get out of' Crimea and Eastern Ukraine
News
Oct. 26 2018
Bolton Says Russia Should 'Get out of' Crimea and Eastern Ukraine
Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene
Meanwhile…
Oct. 26 2018
Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene

Most read

News

'Aggressors Will Be Annihilated, We Will Go to Heaven as Martyrs,' Putin Says

Meanwhile…

Steven Seagal Whipped in Russian Cossack Initiation Ceremony

News

Snowden Says He Doesn't Feel Safe Living in Russia

News

White House Temporarily Lifts Sanctions on Russia’s Space Chief for U.S. Visit

Opinion

Putin Is Living in a World Without Rules (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter