Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
41 minutes ago Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination
1 hour ago Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch
3 hours ago Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador
Russia
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)
Russia
Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch
Russia
Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute
Russia
Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
41 minutes ago Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination
1 hour ago Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch
3 hours ago Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination

Feb 21, 2017 — 16:05
— Update: 16:46

Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination

Feb 21, 2017 — 16:05
— Update: 16:46
avia.pro

Several flight attendants are suing Russian airline Aeroflot for discrimination, the Svoboda radio station reported TuesdayThe flight attendants allege the company demoted them for their age and size. 

In June last year, all female flight attendants were photographed, measured and weighed by the airline – supposedly to have new new uniforms ordered, one demoted flight attendant said. The women subsequently discovered that only “thin and young” flight attendants would be assigned to work on international flights.

“Everyone older 40 and with clothing size larger than 48 [international L, U.S. 14] was taken off international flights,” Yevgenia Magurina, a 41-year-old Aeroflot flight attendant, told Svoboda. “They made it a real torture for us, assigning us only night-time flights or short morning flights.”

When Magurina questioned the move, she was told the airline had introduced new regulations. “I was [told I was] taken off international flights because of my clothing size – my size now has to be smaller than 46 [international M, U.S. size 12], and mine was 48,” she said.

Several other flight attendants told Svoboda similar stories, saying that they were forced to work fewer hours and get smaller bonuses. The women have already filed complaints to the prosecutor's office and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Aeroflot did not respond to Svoboda's request for comment.

Related
Russia
Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

1 hour ago

A ban on Islamic headscarves in Mordovia has ignited a nationwide debate over the line between religion and state.

1 hour ago

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

3 hours ago

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

3 hours ago

Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)

3 hours ago

Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal

5 hours ago

Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions

6 hours ago

Russia Mulls Limiting Cash Payments to Combat 'Shadow Economy'

1 hour ago

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

3 hours ago

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

3 hours ago

Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)

1 hour ago

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

3 hours ago

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

3 hours ago

Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

3 hours ago

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

3 hours ago

Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)

1 day ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
1 day ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

18 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

3 hours ago

Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal

5 hours ago

Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions

6 hours ago

Russia Mulls Limiting Cash Payments to Combat 'Shadow Economy'

5 hours ago

Meat Market

5 hours ago

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing a major renovation for the last year, PrimeBeef Bar is a cafe by PrimeBeef, a major supplier of meat from the Voronezh and Kaluga

5 hours ago

Meat Market

5 hours ago

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing a major renovation for the last year, PrimeBeef Bar is a cafe by PrimeBeef, a major supplier of meat from the Voronezh and Kaluga

5 hours ago

Meat Market

5 hours ago

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing a major renovation for the last year, PrimeBeef Bar is a cafe by PrimeBeef, a major supplier of meat from the Voronezh and Kaluga

16 hours ago

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ambassador, when he earned a reputation for projecting the Kremlin’s tough talk and geopolitical realism to the world.

see more

16 hours ago

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ambassador, when he earned a reputation for projecting the Kremlin’s tough talk ...

17 hours ago

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

American president was off the Russian news menu this week. In its place came local beef .

16 hours ago

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ambassador, when he earned a reputation for projecting the Kremlin’s tough talk and geopolitical realism to the world.

New issue — 5 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

20 hours ago

Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York

20 hours ago

Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

1 day ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

1 day ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

1 day ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

1 day ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

Tue. Feb. 21

More events
The Price Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Pygmalion Theater
Rocco Cinema

20 hours ago

Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York

20 hours ago

Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

1 day ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

1 day ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

1 day ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

1 day ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

3 hours ago

Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal

5 hours ago

Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions

6 hours ago

Russia Mulls Limiting Cash Payments to Combat 'Shadow Economy'

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

17 hours ago
American president was off the Russian news menu this week. In its place came local beef .

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

21 hours ago
In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded ...

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

17 hours ago
American president was off the Russian news menu this week. In its place came local beef .
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Apr. 09

90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more

Read more

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where ...

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban ...

Most Read

Meat Market

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+