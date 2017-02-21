Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
42 minutes ago BREAKING: Austrian Court Approves Ukrainian Oligarch's Extradition to U.S.
1 hour ago Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination
2 hours ago Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch
World
Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal
World
Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions
World
Remembering Moscow's Man in New York
Russia
The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
42 minutes ago BREAKING: Austrian Court Approves Ukrainian Oligarch's Extradition to U.S.
1 hour ago Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination
2 hours ago Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

BREAKING: Austrian Court Approves Ukrainian Oligarch's Extradition to U.S.

Feb 21, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:42

BREAKING: Austrian Court Approves Ukrainian Oligarch's Extradition to U.S.

Feb 21, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:42
Ukrainian oligarch Dmitri Firtash arrives for the start of his trial at the courts of justice in Vienna, Austria, Feb. 21, 2017. Ronald Zak / AP

A Vienna court has granted Washington’s request to extradite Ukrainian oligarch Dmitri Firtash to the United States to stand trial on racketeering charges.

Previously, in 2015, an Austrian judge refused the U.S. extradition request. At the time, the judge sided with Firtash’s defense attorneys, deeming the charges against the oligarch — a close associate and supporter of Ukraine’s ousted President Viktor Yanukovych — politically motivated.

Now, the dramatic new ruling and Firtash’s future trial in the United States promise to shed light on the oligarch’s role in Ukraine. There he is regarded as a prominent pro-Russian force.

Firtash stands accused in Chicago of conspiring to pay $18.5 million dollars in bribes to the Indian government in order to gain access to a local titanium mining project. One of the destinations for the titanium was Illinois, leading to Firtash and five business partners facing charges in the U.S.

In March 2014, Firtash was detained in Austria at the request of the FBI, and subsequently released on a $172 million bail. Despite charges against the oligarch, some analysts viewed his arrest as a U.S. attempt to ratchet up pressure on Russia over its annexation of Crimea.

As a businessman, Firtash has enjoyed extensive financial benefits from his ties to Russia’s leadership. He earned much of his wealth from a 45 percent ownership share of RosUkrEnergo, a company that served as the exclusive middleman between Russia’s Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz gas company.

A 2014 special report by Reuters showed that Gazprom sold gas to Firtash at excessively low prices. The oligarch’s company subsequently sold the gas to Ukraine at a markup, pocketing over $3 billion in the process. Bankers close to Russian President Vladimir Putin also provided Firtash with generous credit lines, allowing him make extensive purchases in the Ukrainian chemical and fertilizer industries, the report concluded.

If found guilty in Chicago, Firtash could face up to 20 years in prison.

Related
Russia
Russians Charged With Fighting Alongside Ukrainian Far-Right Group
World
Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban
Russia
Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent
World
Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

2 hours ago

A ban on Islamic headscarves in Mordovia has ignited a nationwide debate over the line between religion and state.

1 hour ago

Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination

2 hours ago

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

4 hours ago

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

4 hours ago

Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)

4 hours ago

Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal

6 hours ago

Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions

1 hour ago

Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination

2 hours ago

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

4 hours ago

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

1 hour ago

Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination

2 hours ago

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

4 hours ago

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Flight Attendants Sue Russian Flagship Airline Aeroflot for Discrimination

2 hours ago

Private Russian Airline Gets Green Light For Space Launch

4 hours ago

Read Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's Poem to Russia's Late UN Ambassador

1 day ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
1 day ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

19 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

4 hours ago

Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)

4 hours ago

Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal

6 hours ago

Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions

6 hours ago

Meat Market

6 hours ago

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing a major renovation for the last year, PrimeBeef Bar is a cafe by PrimeBeef, a major supplier of meat from the Voronezh and Kaluga

6 hours ago

Meat Market

6 hours ago

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing a major renovation for the last year, PrimeBeef Bar is a cafe by PrimeBeef, a major supplier of meat from the Voronezh and Kaluga

6 hours ago

Meat Market

6 hours ago

One of the latest additions to the trendy food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing a major renovation for the last year, PrimeBeef Bar is a cafe by PrimeBeef, a major supplier of meat from the Voronezh and Kaluga

17 hours ago

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ambassador, when he earned a reputation for projecting the Kremlin’s tough talk and geopolitical realism to the world.

see more

17 hours ago

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ambassador, when he earned a reputation for projecting the Kremlin’s tough talk ...

18 hours ago

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

American president was off the Russian news menu this week. In its place came local beef .

17 hours ago

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ambassador, when he earned a reputation for projecting the Kremlin’s tough talk and geopolitical realism to the world.

New issue — 5 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

7 hours ago

Russia Mulls Limiting Cash Payments to Combat 'Shadow Economy'

21 hours ago

Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York

21 hours ago

Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

1 day ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

1 day ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

1 day ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

Tue. Feb. 21

More events
The Price Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Pygmalion Theater
Rocco Cinema

7 hours ago

Russia Mulls Limiting Cash Payments to Combat 'Shadow Economy'

21 hours ago

Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York

21 hours ago

Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

1 day ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

1 day ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

1 day ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

4 hours ago

Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)

4 hours ago

Trump's Lawyer Denies Role in Secret Ukrainian Peace Deal

6 hours ago

Russia Prepares New North Korea Sanctions

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

18 hours ago
American president was off the Russian news menu this week. In its place came local beef .

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

22 hours ago
In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded ...

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

18 hours ago
American president was off the Russian news menu this week. In its place came local beef .
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where ...

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban ...

Most Read

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 4, Feb. 20 - 26)

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

Meat Market

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+