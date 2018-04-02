First Russian Mail Delivery by Drone Crashes After Take-Off

The Russian postal service’s first drone delivery ended abruptly after its 7-kilogram quadcopter smashed into a wall shortly after takeoff in Siberia.

The republic of Buryatia’s capital of Ulan-Ude was chosen as a testing ground for the Russian Post’s mail deliveries to remote regions by drone.

In the trial, the Russian-made drone was due to carry a 2-kilogram package to a nearby village, but smashed into the wall of a nearby house shortly after take off, Baikal-media.ru reported Monday.